Rome

Soccer: Raggi responds to Totti over Roma stadium (2)

Mayor invites captain to city hall

Rome, February 6 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday responded via Twitter to AS Roma captain Francesco Totti's appeal for the city to get moving on approving the club's plan for a new stadium. "Dear Francesco Totti we are working on it," Raggi posted on Twitter. "#Let'sbuildthisstadium respecting the rules. See you at city hall to talk about it". Last week Raggi's administration issued a not-favourable opinion in several aspects of the stadium project, while stressing that it still wants the plan to go ahead. As a result, Totti tweeted: "we want our modern Colosseum, a cutting-edge structure for our fans and all sports enthusiasts!". Both Totti and Raggi's tweets used the hashtag #FamoStoStadio - 'let's build this stadium' in Roman dialect. Roma coach Luciano Spalletti jumped in front of Sky TV cameras Sunday to add his voice, using the dialect phrase, to the campaign.

