30-year term requested in killing-for-kicks case (2)

Rome, February 6 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested that Manuel Foffo be sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder aggravated by cruelty and abject and futile motives for the torture and killing of Luca Varani in the course of a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge last year. They also requested that another man, Marco Prato, be sent to trial for the same crimes. Prato's case is being tackled separately from that of Foffo, who has opted for a fast-track trial for the killing-for-kicks murder. Law students Foffo and Prato allegedly lured 20-something acquaintance Varani to Foffo's apartment, strangled him with a nylon cord, then bludgeoned him with a hammer and cut and stabbed him with various knives at least 100 times, until he bled to death. The prosecution said the victim was chosen at random, and was lured for the sole purpose of causing him physical harm and death.