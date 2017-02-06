Italy behind on smog, waste water treatment - EU (2)

Rome

Rome, February 6 - The European Commission said Monday that Italy faces several challenges for full implementation of environmental regulations. "Improve waste management and water infrastructure, including waste water treatment, which are persistent concerns particularly in southern Italy," read the Environmental Implementation Review. "Improve management of land use, flooding and air pollution in the centre and northern regions". It added that it is necessary to improve the conservation status of habitats and species of EU interest. It said there were high regional variations in water and waste management in Italy. It praised pioneering voluntary agreements on resource efficiency and said Italy has one of the highest levels of EMAS and Eco-labels in the EU.

