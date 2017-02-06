Regeni cooperation 'essential' for Egypt relations - Alfano

Brussels
06/02/2017
Brussels, February 6 - Judicial cooperation to resolve the case of tortured and slain Italian researcher Giulio Regeni is "essential" to relations with Egypt, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Monday. Italy is "evaluating the development of judicial cooperation" with the authorities in Cairo, "which for us is essential for the continuation of a certain kind of relationship with Egypt," Alfano said. Regeni, 28, went missing in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016, on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman and president Hosni Mubarak. His severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student. Egyptian and Italian prosecutors have been working on the case but Rome has yet to send a new ambassador to Cairo in protest at the lack of progress.
