30-year term requested in killing-for-kicks case

Rome, February 6 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested that Manuel Foffo be sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder aggravated by cruelty and abject and futile motives for the torture and killing of Luca Varani in the course of a cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge last year. They also requested that another man, Marco Prato, be sent to trial for the same crimes. Prato's case is being tackled separately from that of Foffo, who has opted for a fast-track trial for the killing-for-kicks murder.