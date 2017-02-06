Rome Mayor Raggi admits to bad start

Rome, February 6 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi had admitted her administration made a poor start while adding that she was turning things around and had the support of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and leader Beppe Grillo. Raggi is under investigation over an appointment. The case of life-insurance policies taken out by her former cabinet chief in which she is the beneficiary also hit the headlines, although prosecutors have ruled out any wrongdoing by the mayor over the latter. "The start was wrong. But today we can say that we have opened a new phase," Raggi said in an interview published in Monday's Corriere della Sera, adding that relations with Grillo were "excellent". "The story of the policy was inflated on purpose by the newspapers to discredit me via an outrageous operation".