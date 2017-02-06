Soccer: Juventus pull six points clear

Rome
06/02/2017
Rome, February 6 - Champions Juventus moved six points clear at the top of Serie A when a thunderous strike from outside the box by Juan Cuadrado gave them a 1-0 home win over Inter Milan on Sunday. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a sixth-consecutive league title, have 54 points from 22 games after their 28th home win on the trot in Serie A. Second-placed Napoli have 48 points from 23 games after thrashing Bologna 7-1. Third-placed AS Roma can leapfrog Napoli and cut Juve's lead back to four points if they beat Fiorentina on Tuesday. Juve, however, have a match in hand, against second-bottom Crotone, which will be played on Wednesday. Inter slipped back to fifth, while Lazio moved up to fourth by thumping bottom side Pescara 6-2. AC Milan dropped to eighth after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sampdoria at the San Siro - their fourth consecutive loss.
