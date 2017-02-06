Rome

Storms batter Italy, landslide at Massa Carrara

Maritime connections to southern islands disrupted

Storms batter Italy, landslide at Massa Carrara

Rome, February 6 - Strong winds and storms battered parts of Italy on Sunday and Monday, with firefighters having to intervene to clear debris and widespread disruption registered, especially for maritime connections with southern islands. In Palermo a tree fell on a parked car and cornices crumbled, prompting municipal police to close several roads. Maritime connections between the western Sicilian city of Trapani and the Egadi islands and between Palermo and Ustica were also suspended. Disruption was also reported to connections between Naples and the holiday island of Capri. In Sardinia firefighters had to intervene on at least 20 occasions during the night between Sunday and Monday to clear fallen debris or shore up dangerous structures. On Monday morning work was underway to clear a landslide on a provincial road near Massa Carrara in Tuscany. In the same region, a main road also had to closed due to flooding. The bad weather was forecast to continue for much of the day on Monday.

