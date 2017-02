Some 20 million euros seized in 'Ndrangheta operation

Genoa, February 6 - Genoa anti-mafia investigators put two people under special surveillance and seized assets worth around 20 million euros in relation to a probe into the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta syndicate. The two suspects, Roberto Piras and Riccardo Trusendi, are suspected of belonging to the 'Ndrangheta and were arrested in 2015 in a separate operation. They alleged reused assets stemming from fraudulent bankruptcy, fraudulently transferred securities and laundered money.