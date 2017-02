Police officer, 2 civil servants arrested for graft

Savona, February 6 - A police officer and two interior ministry officials were arrested in the northern city of Savona on Monday in relation to a corruption probe, sources said. They are suspected of accepting money and gifts to facilitate various procedures, including the issue of residence permits for migrants, surname changes and the reduction of driving bans. Three other people were arrested in addition to the police officer and the civil servants - one was Italian, one Moroccan and the other Albania, the sources said.