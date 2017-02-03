Daughter of 1945 victim makes peace with father's killer

Vicenza, February 3 - Over 70 years after a mass killing by anti-fascist fighters in the Schio jail on July 7, 1945, the daughter of one of the victims on Friday officially made peace with one of the killers. The 'peace deed' was signed in the Curia of Vicenza with Bishop Beniamino Pizziol as guarantor by Valentino Bortoloso, 94, one of those who carried out the killings, and Anna Vescovi, the daughter of the podestà (Fascist official), one of those killed. Bortoloso and Vescovi told journalists that they wanted it to serve as an example for all that "it is possible to overcome the barriers of hate and revenge". A letter was sent on October 8 by the psychotherapist Vescovi to the former manual worker Bortoloso, asking to meet him and saying that their lives were "inexorably linked by the same events. We share the same pain that for different reasons has continued to be a backdrop to our existences." Bortoloso replied on October 25 with another letter saying that "after so many years, it seems a positive signal to be able to finally declare the end of the war, at least between two families that have finally managed to overcome the very painful consequences of a vile war that we hope will never be repeated, for the sake of everyone". The two then met in Schio on November 4 and decided to make a public statement with the bishop present.