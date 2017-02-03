Alghero

Woman engages mayor to track down 'love-at-first-sight'

Wants ads put out to find 'green-eyed Alessandro'

Woman engages mayor to track down 'love-at-first-sight'

Alghero, February 3 - A 24-year-old Italian named Chiara has written to the mayor of Alghero, Mario Bruno, seeking help in finding a man she met briefly at the Pisa airport. Knowing only that he has green eyes and calling him 'Alessandro', she has asked that an announcement be made in newspapers or other locations to help find someone she has said could be "the love of her life". The mayor has published the story on Facebook, calling himself 'Cupid'.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive