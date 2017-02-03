Woman engages mayor to track down 'love-at-first-sight'

Alghero, February 3 - A 24-year-old Italian named Chiara has written to the mayor of Alghero, Mario Bruno, seeking help in finding a man she met briefly at the Pisa airport. Knowing only that he has green eyes and calling him 'Alessandro', she has asked that an announcement be made in newspapers or other locations to help find someone she has said could be "the love of her life". The mayor has published the story on Facebook, calling himself 'Cupid'.