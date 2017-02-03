Rosi protested at LAX against Trump's refugee ban

Los Angeles, February 3 - The writer, director and producer of the Oscar-nominated Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi, is in Los Angeles where he took part in protests at Los Angeles International airport against President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries. Rosi's documentary on the refugee emergency on the Italian island of Lampedusa is nominated for a best feature documentary Oscar. Speaking in an interview to the Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, Rosi, 52, said he attended the travel-ban protest on January 28 and saw "so many people, so many young lawyers, it was amazing". "It makes a big difference that so many people are responding and not being passive - this is the moment in history where the majority cannot be silent anymore", he told the Hollywood Reporter's Ariston Anderson. Responding to a question on how he felt about Trump's executive order, he said: "I wanted to ask the question: What does it mean when American walks out on history?" "This is a scary thing - America has always been the beacon of freedom, of immigration". "Each person has to ask, "What is my position on this tragedy?" My film doesn't give answers, but it forces you to think about questions that suddenly we all have to answer", the filmmaker also told the publication. He cited former President Barack Obama's final address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2016 in which he warned Americans against walls, "aggressive nationalism" and "crude populism". "It marks in my mind the speech Obama gave at the UN on immigration, saying, "a nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself." "This is an incredible statement and we should keep reminding ourselves of it". He also spoke about refugees fleeing the war in Syria, recalling that a quarter of a million people have left the war-torn country and fled to Europe. "Jordan, a very small country, has accepted one million refugees - and here we are, afraid of accepting 250,000 people, which is nothing". Rosi also said he is convinced that Trump will not see his documentary. Noting that the same thing happens in Italy, the director said that, "all the 'tough guys' won't sit down to watch my film". "They don't have the patience. And they don't have the human compassion to watch this film". "But what I hope my film can do is create awareness: If I have 10 people coming out and saying, "What can I do?" then it's worth making this film".