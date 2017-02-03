Ten-point EU plan to halt migration from Libya approved

Rome, February 3 - A ten-point plan was approved by an informal EU leaders summit in Valletta on Friday to halt migrant flows from Libya. To cover the "most urgent needs", it has accepted the proposal by the Commission to mobilize 200 additional euros for the North Africa "window" from the Trust Fund for Africa launched in the autumn of 2015 with a 1.8-billion-euro EU budget and 152 from member states. The top priority will be the training and equipping of as well as support to the Libyan Coast Guard through EU programs started in the autumn by Operation Sophia that will be stepped up in both "intensity and in number". Other points include further anti-trafficking efforts with an integrated approach that involves Libya, other partners on the route, international partners, the CSDP European missions, Europol and the European Border Guard as well as support from local Libyan communities to ensure adequate reception of and conditions for migrants in Libya alongside UNHCR and IOM, assisting the later in "activities for voluntary repatriation". (ANSAmed).