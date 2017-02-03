Rome

Ten-point EU plan to halt migration from Libya approved

Train forces and improve camp conditions

Ten-point EU plan to halt migration from Libya approved

Rome, February 3 - A ten-point plan was approved by an informal EU leaders summit in Valletta on Friday to halt migrant flows from Libya. To cover the "most urgent needs", it has accepted the proposal by the Commission to mobilize 200 additional euros for the North Africa "window" from the Trust Fund for Africa launched in the autumn of 2015 with a 1.8-billion-euro EU budget and 152 from member states. The top priority will be the training and equipping of as well as support to the Libyan Coast Guard through EU programs started in the autumn by Operation Sophia that will be stepped up in both "intensity and in number". Other points include further anti-trafficking efforts with an integrated approach that involves Libya, other partners on the route, international partners, the CSDP European missions, Europol and the European Border Guard as well as support from local Libyan communities to ensure adequate reception of and conditions for migrants in Libya alongside UNHCR and IOM, assisting the later in "activities for voluntary repatriation". (ANSAmed).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive