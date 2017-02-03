Italy doesn't risk infringement procedure - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 3 - Italy doesn't risk an EU budget infringement procedure, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday. "I don't think there are elements pointing in this direction and in any case we are surrounded by countries that are in an infringement procedure and they don't seem to be very embarrassed," he said, answering a question on whether a possible procedure would embarrass Italy as it marks the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome next month. "Anyway Italy isn't running this risk," he said. Gentiloni said he was "confident that the (budget) talks between the (European) Commission and the Treasury will conclude positively". He said "Italy is a country that has decided to respect the EU rules and it will also do so at this juncture. "However, it will do so with a way, timeframe and tools that will not provoke depressive effects on our economy". He said "I spoke about this with Juncker again today" at an informal migrants summit in Valletta, Malta. EU sources told ANSA that "more details are needed" to assess Italian budget moves ahead of February 13 economic forecasts and "contacts are ongoing for this reason". Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan phoned Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici today and Padoan's indications go in the right direction, the sources said.