Auschwitz wasn't Polish camp says Italy envoy

Rome, February 3 - Polish Ambassador to Italy Tomasz Orlowski visited ANSA Thursday, met ANSA management and voiced his disappointment at two items, transmitted on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which described Auschwitz as a Polish camp". ANSA management voiced regret this term was improperly used, well aware of the historical truth of events which saw Poland invaded by the German Nazi army and the building of the Auschwitz camp by the Nazis, and also aware of the need for rigorous and precise language that does not lend itself to distorted interpretations of history. Besides, on hundred of other occasions ANSA has used the definition "Nazi camp" or German camp" in its stories. Since its foundation in 1945 ANSA has always recounted the history of Poland with great care through the work of its journalists, always maintaining excellent relations with the country and with Polish diplomatic representatives in Italy, and collaborating with them in the work of rasing awareness in public opinion of the history of the extermination camps of which the Polish people was a victim.