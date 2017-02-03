Knights of Malta reaffirm loyalty to the pope, 'grateful'

Rome, February 3 - After Grand Master Matthew Festing was removed from his position following a clash with the pope, the Knights of Malta on Thursday publicly reaffirmed their loyalty to the pontiff and gratitude for his resolving of what they called "a government crisis". Grand Chancellor Albrecht von Boeselager, who was fired by Festing and reinstated by Pope Francis, spoke before a crowded press conference and said that Grand Commander Fra' Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein, "lieutenant ad interim", would be in charge until a new Grand Master is elected in late April. "Let me reassure our members, and everybody, that the government is and will remain as a service of the Holy Father," the German baron said, stressing that their devotion to Church teaching "is irrevocable and beyond question." The crisis the Order underwent "was a government crisis brought about by an act illegal under the constitution," he said, voicing his gratitude to the Pope for offering guidance that led "to a swift solution." He added that Pope Francis's intervention had not violated the sovereignty of the Knights of Malta, which is a Rome-based institution ancient Catholic order of knights that is now a worldwide charity. It has sovereign status, is run like a small country, and its all-male leaders are not clerics but take vows of poverty, chastity and obedience to the pope. On the issue of the pontifical delegate to be nominated, the Pope has said that his role will be to concentrate on the religious aspect, Boeselager said. In response to a question about why he had been asked to resign and then abruptly removed after his refusal, Boeselager said that it was a "mystery" to him but that it had come after growing disagreement between the elected government and people who had been brought in by the Grand Master, "in violation of the constitution and in positions that had not been foreseen". No statement was made on clashes concerning the large-scale assets held by the Knights of Malta or disputed inheritances in Liechtenstein. On the issue of condom distribution by NGOs connected to the order in Myanmar and Africa when Boeselager was in charge, the matter was discovered in an internal audit by Malteser International and that he had not been aware of it. He said that all the projects were suspended as soon as he found out. He noted that a Vatican commission had found the accusations against him to be baseless and expressed "regret" that the commission has been accused of conflicts of interest. The order will now focus on its humanitarian programs in 120 countries throughout the world amid concerns that the crisis might lead to a drop in donations, he added. Boeselager stressed that "we are alarmed and concerned by the proliferation of discriminatory positions against migrants based, among other things, on their nationality. History has given us numerous examples showing the tragic and monstrous consequences of policies based on origins and ethnicity."