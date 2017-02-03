Libyan researcher guilty of terror charges (2)

Palermo, February 3 - A preliminary hearings judge on Friday sentenced Libyan university researcher Kadiga Shabbi to one year and eight months in jail for instigation to commit acts of terrorism, but suspended the sentence and ordered her release after a year she has served in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors had requested four years and eight months. Shabbi was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences over a year ago. The woman was charged with carrying out propaganda for various Islamist groups including Ansar Al Sharia Libya and its leader Ben Hamid Wissam.