No wrongdoing by Raggi say prosecutors (2)

Rome, February 3 - Embattled Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi did not engage in any wrongdoing linked to life-assurance policies made out in her name by her former cabinet chief, prosecutors said Friday, Her ex-cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo made out not one but two life assurance policies benefitting her but there is no evidence of wrongdoing because they do not entail "corruptive use", prosecutors said. The first policy, stipulated on January 2016, six months before she became Rome's first women mayor, was worth 30,000 euros and the second worth 3,00 euros. Both are investment policies that do not need a counter-signature, prosecutors said. In all, prosecutors said, Romeo put about 130,000 euros into life assurance policies, also choosing as beneficiaries other members of his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and council employees, describing the policies as for his non-existent daughter or for "reasons of affection". Embattled first citizen Raggi said she had the "confidence" of the M5S and had "heard from" its leader Beppe Grillo over the controversial policies. Raggi joked Grillo told her "he's going to make out policies for everyone." Raggi had said after emerging from eight hours of questioning by Rome prosecutors Thursday night that she knew "nothing" about the 30,000-euro assurance policy written out in her name by Romeo six months before she hired him. On Friday she reiterated: "I knew nothing about it". "These policies can be made out without informing the beneficiary, they don't have to be counter-signed," she said. Asked if she felt like ex-minister Coaudio Scajola who was bought a flat "unbeknownst to him", she reiterated "these policies can be done without the beneficiary knowing". Raggi was questioned Thursday in a separate probe in which she is suspected of abuse of office for appointing Renato Marra, brother of her former right-hand man Raffaele Marra, as Rome tourist chief. "I cleared everything up," Raggi said as she emerged Thursday night. "I'm going ahead," she said. Romeo wrote out the policy before he got his highly paid job as cabinet chief and there have been suggestions that this was a quid-pro-quo for the assurance policy. But observers have said the mayor would surely not have been naive enough to take a bribe that would have been so easily proven. Raffaela Marra, former Rome personnel chief, was arrested in December in a separate corruption probe. Both Marra brothers have been sacked from their jobs. Raggi said Friday "I still feel part of the 5-Star Movement and I'm not at all thinking of resigning." Raggi told prosecutors Thursday that Marra "opened the doors of the Campidoglio for me, he has a profound knowledge of the rules that regulate the administrative machine," sources said Friday. Romeo told ANSA on the phone "for now I'm not talking, I'm organising a defence". Democratic Party Rome caucus leader Michela Di Biase said Raggi should "come to the council chamber and explain" the controversial assurance policy , "or else resign!" She said "Mayor Raggi should weigh whether she is able to govern the city".