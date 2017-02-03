Rome

Italians want to vote ASAP, with first-past-the-post - poll

PD top party on 31%, M5S a point behind

Rome, February 3 - Italians want to vote in a general election as soon as possible and want a first-past-the-post electoral system, according to a poll out Friday. Some 38% of those polled by Ixè for Raitre said they want to vote as soon as possible, while 35% want to vote after the approval of a new electoral law and 23% want to wait until the natural end of the legislative term in February 2018, the poll said. Some 50% want a first-past-the-post system such as the old Mattarellum law while 34% would prefer a proportional representation (PR) system. In other results, the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was confirmed as top party with 31%, ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) with 30%.

