PM says Italy needs resources, commitment for migration

Valletta, February 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on arrival at an informal EU summit on migrants in Valletta Friday that an agreement forged with Libya on immigration opens a "new chapter" in which Italy expects "resources and commitment from the European Union". "Italy has done its part", he noted. Talking about a memorandum of understanding he signed Thursday with Libya Premier Fayez al-Serraj to cooperate in the fight against illegal immigration, human trafficking and contraband, Gentiloni said: "We know that 90% of migrants come from Libya - the fact that there is an accord providing for cooperation opens a new chapter on which we have worked for months". Italy can in part manage this new phase "on its own, with Italian resources, with the cooperation of our institutions with Libyan authorities, but European resources and commitment are necessary", the premier stressed. The country has "paved the way" in dealing with the crisis but Europe needs to give "clear political support". "There will be no lack of resources, the European Union can implement many resources", he also said, noting that often EU action is rather hindered by "timing, slowness, the lack of decision on a political level". "Here, we have objectively opened a political window", Gentiloni said. "It is therefore perhaps easier for the EU to follow this road and participate in this new chapter".