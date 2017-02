Intesa 2016 profits up to 3.1 bn (3)

Milan, February 3 - Italy's second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted net profit in 2016 of 3.1 billion euros, up from 2.74 in 2015, the bank said Friday. Intesa said it expects its gross result to rise in 1017 and confirmed a commitment to distributing 10 billion euros of cash dividends over the four years from 2014 to 2017. CEO Carlo Messina said "accounts are robust in an unfavourable scenario".