Nastasi sentenced to eight years, 10 months

Milan, February 3 - A Milan court on Friday sentenced entrepreneur Giuseppe Nastasi to eight years and 10 months in prison in a fast-track trial on charges including criminal association for tax fraud, embezzlement and money laundering for the Mafia in a case on the suspected infiltration of the Fiera di Milano group by Cosa Nostra. Nastasi, the administrator of the Dominus Scarl consortium of cooperatives specialized in setting up stands, is believed to be close to the entourage of fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro by DDA anti-Mafia investigators in Milan coordinated by prosecutor Paolo Storari. Eight other defendants were convicted to terms of up to five years in prison. Investigators believe Nastasi set up a network of companies around Dominus and issued false invoices to create slush funds for the Mafia. Dominus, through a company controlled by the Fiera Milano group called Nolostand, obtained contracts worth over 18 million euros, including subcontracts for Milan Expo 2015 pavilions, according to investigators. Prosecutor Storari, who had asked for a nine-year jail term for Nastasi, said during the trial that the businessman is linked to the "Mafia family Accardi di Partanna", near Trapani, Sicily. He also said investigations showed he acted as a member of the entourage of fugitive Cosa Nostra No.1 Messina Denaro, along with his former right-hand man Liborio Pace, who is a defendant in a separate trial. Nastasi and Pace were arrested last July together with nine others as part of the probe. Nastasi's father Calogero on Friday was sentenced to three years and eight months, along with three other defendants. The court also ruled in favor of compensation to be paid to the city of Milan, Fiera Milano and Nolostand, the amount of which will be decided by a civil tribunal. Milan's city administration was granted a provisional sum of 200,000 euros by the court, which will issue the motivations for the sentence in 90 days. photo: Messina Denaro