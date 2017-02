Mogherini, more effective work with Italy-Libya deal

Valletta, February 3 - The "European Union supports Italy" in better managing the migrant flow from Libya, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday, on the sidelines of a pre-summit of Socialist leaders in Valletta, Malta. She added that, thanks to an agreement between Italy and Libya, "we will have a more effective job and I believe a Europe that is entirely united behind a job that is not just Italian but fully European, starting today". The informal summit in Valletta is devoted to migrants.