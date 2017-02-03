Renzi says he might not be PD's premier candidate

Rome

Rome, February 3 - Former Premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi says he might not be the PD candidate for premier at the next elections in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Friday. "Next time, it could not be me", he said, adding that two other leading PD members, Premier Paolo Gentiloni or Transport and Infrastructure Minister Graziano Del Rio, could be the party's candidates. Renzi, who has been pushing for elections before the summer, also told the newspaper that "the point is whether to vote in June or in February 2018" at the end of the legislature. He said that if his party held a congress, elections would be next year, "otherwise we will have primaries" to select a candidate. "Elections cannot be the 'second half' after the referendum", he also said. A left-wing minority faction of the PD has called for an early congress to decide on the future policy line and leadership. Renzi quit as premier after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum in December and his place was taken by Gentiloni.

