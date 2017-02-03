Vegetarian products in new Istat 'shopping trolley'

Rome, February 3 - A new trolley of goods published Friday by national statistics bureau Istat to calculate inflation includes 12 new products such as vegetarian and vegan food and smart watches. The so-called consumer 'shopping trolley' of items includes pre-cooked meat, vegetarian and vegan products, fruit and vegetable smoothies, artisanal beers, smart watches, sports wrist devices, sound bars, action cameras, cartridges, dryers and housing insurance policies. Traditional video cameras were among the products not included in the new trolley.