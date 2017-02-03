Vegetarian products in new Istat 'shopping trolley'

Rome
03/02/2017
Rome, February 3 - A new trolley of goods published Friday by national statistics bureau Istat to calculate inflation includes 12 new products such as vegetarian and vegan food and smart watches. The so-called consumer 'shopping trolley' of items includes pre-cooked meat, vegetarian and vegan products, fruit and vegetable smoothies, artisanal beers, smart watches, sports wrist devices, sound bars, action cameras, cartridges, dryers and housing insurance policies. Traditional video cameras were among the products not included in the new trolley.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online