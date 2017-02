Fresh quakes between Perugia and Macerata

Rome, February 3 - The central Italian regions rocked by earthquakes last year were hit Friday by two fresh quakes measuring 4 and 4.4 in magnitude with an epicentre between Perugia and Macerata. There were 25 aftershocks in all. No one was initially reported injured. On Thursday the cabinet approved a decree for quake reconstruction and relief and Premier Paolo Gentiloni said "we will react decisively".