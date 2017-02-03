'Knew nothing abt Romeo assurance policy' - Raggi

Rome, February 3 - Rome's embattled Mayor Virginia Raggi said after emerging from eight hours of questioning by Rome prosecutors that she knew "nothing" about a 30,000-euro assurance policy written out in her name by her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo. Raggi was questioned in a separate probe in which she is suspected of abuse of office for appointing Renato Marra, brother of her former right-hand man Raffaele Marra, as Rome tourist chief. "I cleared everything up," Raggi said as she emerged Thursday night. "I'm going ahead," she said. Romeo wrote out the policy before he got his highly paid job as cabinet chief and there have been suggestions that this was a quid-pro-quo for the assurance policy. But observers have said the mayor would surely not have been naive enough to take a bribe that would have been so easily proven. Raffaela Marra, former Rome personnel chief, was arrested in December in a separate corruption probe. Both Marra brothers have been sacked from their jobs.