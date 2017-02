Inflation up to 0.9% in Jan, highest since 2013 (2)

Rome, February 3 - Italian annual inflation was 0.9% in January compared to 0.5% in December, Istat said Friday. It is now at its highest since in more than three years, since September 2013, the last time it was 0.9%. The prices in Italy's 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 2.2% in January compared to a 1% rise in December, Istat said.