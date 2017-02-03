Done our bit on Libya, now EU resources - Gentiloni (2)

Valletta
03/02/2017
Valletta, February 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on arrival at an informal EU summit on migrants in Valletta Friday that "the accord with Libya opens a new chapter" and Italy "has done its part, now we expected resources and commitment from the European Union". EU Foreign Affairs High Representative said she expected "very strong backing" for the accord from the summit and said Libyan Premier Fayez al Serraj "will be in Brussels again today to discuss further Euroepan support for these measures".
