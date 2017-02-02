City gives unfavourable view on new Roma stadium (3)

Rome

Rome, February 2 - The Rome city council has expressed an unfavourable opinion of AS Roma's plan to build a swanky new stadium in the south of the capital, a Lazio regional government document said Thursday. "Today the Rome Capital administration delivered its evaluations of the Roma Stadium project to the Lazio Region," the document read. "The sole Rome Capital opinion on the definitive project for Roma Stadium is not favourable". The opinion of the city administration of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said problems concerned road and hydraulic safety, the lack of parking, traffic and public transport issues and shortcomings in the project documentation. In 2014 the club unveiled their plans to build a new 52,000-capacity stadium in the southern Tor di Valle area of the city. The much-delayed project includes shops, bars and facilities for conferences, music and entertainment, including a 500-person stage in a Roma-themed restaurant and a big amphitheater. The city council issued a statement later on Thursday stressing that the stadium project had not got the definitive red light and that it wanted to "go forward" despite its reservations. "There are margins to conclude the procedure positively," it said.

