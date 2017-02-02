Publishers appeal to government against fake news

Rome, February 2 - Italian newspaper publishers on Thursday emerged from a meeting at the Rome headquarters of their federation calling on the government to regulate the spread of fake news. "The (Paolo) Gentiloni government should promote a roundtable consultation among all professionals in the news and online content production and distribution chain, to define together a series of guidelines aimed at curbing fake news and placing value on quality information," said professor Ruben Razzante, who teaches information and communication law at the Catholic University of Milan, at the presentation of the seventh edition of the Information and Communication Law Manual. "An authority at the European level is needed," said Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, president of advertisers' association UPA. "In the meantime a self-regulating body could be created through the self-regulating advertising institute. It could be a rapid and effective solution," he said. Maurizio Costa, president of the Italian Newspaper Publishers Federation (FIEG) said a self-regulating authority "could certainly be useful". "There needs to be a regulation that ensures transparency and competition," he said.