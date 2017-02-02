Rome

Publishers appeal to government against fake news

Call for guidelines, regulations for over-the-top content

Publishers appeal to government against fake news

Rome, February 2 - Italian newspaper publishers on Thursday emerged from a meeting at the Rome headquarters of their federation calling on the government to regulate the spread of fake news. "The (Paolo) Gentiloni government should promote a roundtable consultation among all professionals in the news and online content production and distribution chain, to define together a series of guidelines aimed at curbing fake news and placing value on quality information," said professor Ruben Razzante, who teaches information and communication law at the Catholic University of Milan, at the presentation of the seventh edition of the Information and Communication Law Manual. "An authority at the European level is needed," said Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, president of advertisers' association UPA. "In the meantime a self-regulating body could be created through the self-regulating advertising institute. It could be a rapid and effective solution," he said. Maurizio Costa, president of the Italian Newspaper Publishers Federation (FIEG) said a self-regulating authority "could certainly be useful". "There needs to be a regulation that ensures transparency and competition," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive