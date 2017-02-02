Gentiloni-Serraj sign memorandum on migrants (3)

Rome, February 2 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Libya Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to combat illegal migration, human trafficking and contraband and on reinforcing the border between Libya and Italy. Gentiloni said Thursday was "an important day for relations between Italy and Libya". "Above all because it confirms that cooperation that has been taking place for months via the Italian government's commitment on many fronts," he added after a meeting in Rome. European Council President Donald Tusk said that the goal of stemming the flow of migrants from Libya to Italy was "within reach" with Rome and Tripoli thanks to the deal ahead of an EU summit on migration in Malta. Tusk said after talks with Serraj Thursday that "it is time to close the (migrant) route from Libya to Italy". He said "the EU has shown it is able to close the routes of irregular migration, as it has done in the eastern Mediterranean. "I spoke at length with Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni yesterday and I can assure you we can succeed. What is needed is the full determination to do so. "We owe it first of all to those who suffer and risk their lives, but we also owe it to the Italians and all the Europeans". The EU and Libya, Tusk observed, have a "common interest in reducing the number of irregular migrants risking their lives in the central Mediterranean". e said that flow was "not sustainable either for the EU or for Libya" where "the traffickers are undermining the authority of the Libyan State for their profit". In tomorrow's summit, he said, there will be "additional measures" to "more effectively combat the networks of traffickers and better manage the migratory flows". The EU, the European Council president added, "fully supports the Libyans' efforts to find a political accord and the United Nations' efforts for detente". Tusk reiterated his "full support" for the national-unity government of Serraj but also issued an appeal to Serraj's opponents, stressing that "further results, in a constructive sense" are needed to involve "those in Libya who have not joined the new institutions". After observing that the "humanitarian and security situation has devastated the prospects for the civilian population," Tusk said the EU "will continue to supply assistance to the Libyan people" but he also "urged all Libyans to put aside their differences so that the EU can make a greater commitment" to the troubled north African country.