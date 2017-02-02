Tusk says stopping migrants from Libya within reach

Brussels, February 2 - European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday that the goal of stemming the flow of migrants from Libya to Italy was "within reach" with Rome and Tripoli set to sign a cooperation agreement on this issue. Tusk said that after talking with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, the leaders had "agreed on the need to support Italy in this cooperation". "Europe must be at Italy's side in sharing this responsibility," he added.