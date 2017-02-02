Brussels

Tusk says stopping migrants from Libya within reach

EU at Italy's side say Council president

Tusk says stopping migrants from Libya within reach

Brussels, February 2 - European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday that the goal of stemming the flow of migrants from Libya to Italy was "within reach" with Rome and Tripoli set to sign a cooperation agreement on this issue. Tusk said that after talking with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, the leaders had "agreed on the need to support Italy in this cooperation". "Europe must be at Italy's side in sharing this responsibility," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive