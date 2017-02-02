Turin

Marchionne says Ferrari considering F1 stake

FCA chief says company in talks with Liberty Media

Turin, February 2 - Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne said Thursday that the Italian company was considering buying a stake in Formula one. Marchionne, who is also the CEO of Ferrari's parent company Fiat Chrysler, told a conference call with analysts that he has talked with F1 owners Liberty Media about this. He added that it would not be wise to make such an investment without clarification on what will happen after the end of the Concorde Agreement in 2020.

