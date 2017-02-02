Paris

Fashion: Riccardo Tisci lascia Givenchy

Italian designer leaving house after 12 years

Fashion: Riccardo Tisci lascia Givenchy

Paris, February 2 - Italian designer Riccardo Tisci is leaving Givenchy after 12 years with the French fashion house, Bernard Arnault, the president of parent company LVMH, announced on Thursday. "The chapter that Riccardo Tisci has been able to write with the Givenchy fashion house over the last 12 years embodies an incredible vision in rendering his success perennial," he said. "I want to thank him warmly for his essential contribution to the development of the fashion house".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive