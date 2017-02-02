Fashion: Riccardo Tisci lascia Givenchy

Paris, February 2 - Italian designer Riccardo Tisci is leaving Givenchy after 12 years with the French fashion house, Bernard Arnault, the president of parent company LVMH, announced on Thursday. "The chapter that Riccardo Tisci has been able to write with the Givenchy fashion house over the last 12 years embodies an incredible vision in rendering his success perennial," he said. "I want to thank him warmly for his essential contribution to the development of the fashion house".