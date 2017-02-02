Fashion: Riccardo Tisci lascia Givenchy

Paris
02/02/2017
Paris, February 2 - Italian designer Riccardo Tisci is leaving Givenchy after 12 years with the French fashion house, Bernard Arnault, the president of parent company LVMH, announced on Thursday. "The chapter that Riccardo Tisci has been able to write with the Givenchy fashion house over the last 12 years embodies an incredible vision in rendering his success perennial," he said. "I want to thank him warmly for his essential contribution to the development of the fashion house".
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online