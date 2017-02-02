Rome

Trump: Order of Malta 'alarmed' at migrant discrimination

Boeselager pledges loyalty to pope

Trump: Order of Malta 'alarmed' at migrant discrimination

Rome, February 2 - Order of Malta Grand Chancellor Albrecht von Boeselager on Thursday expressed "alarm and concern" over discrimination against migrants based on their nationality. "History has provided us numerous examples that show the dramatic and monstrous consequences of policies based on origin and ethnicity," he said following United States President Donald Trump's controversial entry ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries. "In the same way, the Order of Malta takes a strong position against the growing indifference for the human rights codified by the Geneva Convention ratified by the family of nations," he said. Von Boeselager also said his organization "reaffirms its loyalty to the Holy Father". "Our loyalty in service of the Church is irrevocable: there was a government crisis and we're grateful to the Holy Father for having brought a rapid solution," he said. "We confirm the will to collaborate with the pontifical delegation". Von Boeselager, who spoke Thursday at a press conference, was first removed from his position and then reinstated following the resignation, requested by the pope, of the Grand Master Fra' Matthew Festing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive