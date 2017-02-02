Camusso sees new season in labour relations

Rome, February 2 - Susanna Camusso, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, said Thursday that she was hopeful of a new period of positive labour relations after meeting a group of lawmakers from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party. The meeting was to discuss a new 'Charter of Universal Labour Rights". "We are very happy about this news," Camusso said. "Perhaps a new season to talk about the issue of labour rights is opening. We understand that laying down the foundations does not mean approval, but it's a big step forward after a long season of limiting rights".