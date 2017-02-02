Boost EU borders, talk to origin countries - Polish envoy

Rome, February 2 - The EU's external borders should be strengthened and dialogue fostered with migrant countries of origin and transit but relocation programmes may simply encourage new waves of asylum seekers, Poland's ambassador to Italy Tomasz Orlowski told ANSA Thursday. Speaking ahead of an informal EU summit in Malta devoted to migrants, Orlowski said "it's one of the biggest European crises, which must be resolved. And Poland is ready to play its part: there are no national solutions, the solution must be European". Coming out in favour of a new migrant deal with Libya along the lines of the EU-Turkey accord - as proposed by European Council President Donald Tusk earlier Thursday - Orlowski confirmed Warsaw's skepticism on the relocation of migrants who have arrived above all in Italy and Greece. "It risks sending the wrong message to other candidates for immigration, almost an invitation" to set off for Europe, he said. But, the ambassador stressed, "it is very important to be able to close the Mediterranean route just as the Balkan route was closed". Turning his attention to a range of foreign-policy issues, Orlowski was cautious on the new US administration after President Donald Trump's arrival in the White House. He underscored some positive aspects of this, such as the start of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, one of the questions that most concerns Warsaw. "That Putin and Trump should have spoken of Ukraine may be good news for us," he said. "We want to evaluate actions, not statements," Orlowski said. "But we are rather reassured and confident, we have faith in America," he said, recalling that "no crisis in Europe has been resolved without the participation of the United States". On NATO, rather than Trump's skepticism on mutual obligations to help in the case of external attack, the ambassador preferred to recall the words of new Pentagon chief James Mattis "very much in favour of an extremely close transatlantic tie". Trump, he added, "has asked for better burden sharing, a point where he is right, and Poland is one of the five countries that has earmarked 2% of GDP. We have no problem". According to the ambassador to Italy, "the world needs good communication between Russia and the United States, because they can do very much for Europe".