City gives unfavourable view on new Roma stadium

Rome
02/02/2017
Rome, February 2 - The Rome city council has expressed an unfavourable opinion of AS Roma's plan to build a swanky new stadium in the south of the capital, a Lazio regional government document said Thursday. "Today the Rome Capital administration delivered its evaluations of the Roma Stadium project to the Lazio Region," the document read. "The sole Rome Capital opinion on the definitive project for Roma Stadium is not favourable".
