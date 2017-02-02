Milan

Mayor Sala to invite Obama to Milan

Says he's 'nostalgic' for former US president

Mayor Sala to invite Obama to Milan

Milan, February 2 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Thursday that he and the city government are planning to invite former US President Barack Obama to visit the city. "I'll plan a visit to Milan for Obama. I'm nostalgic for Obama," Sala said. Sala made the statement in front of the city courthouse prior to giving testimony in the trial of Lombardy regional governor Roberto Maroni, who is accused, among other things, of bid-rigging in a massive graft probe that involves Expo, of which Sala was CEO. Maroni is currently in the United States with a regional delegation on a trade mission and on Thursday will attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, where Donald Trump will speak.

