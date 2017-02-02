Seven convicted over Ostia beach concessions

Rome, February 2 - Seven people were convicted and sentenced to prison terms of between eight months and eight years, six months for offences regarding beach concessions at Rome seaside district of Ostia. Most of the defendants were also found guilty of the aggravating factor of using mafia methods. The heaviest sentence went to Aldo Papalini, the former head of a municipal technical office. Armando Spada, the member of a local mafia clan, was handed a five-year, eight-month term.