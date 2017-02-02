Provinces say 'eye-catching protests' at lack of funds

'Paralysis' says UPI chief

Provinces say 'eye-catching protests' at lack of funds

(ANSA) Rome, February 2 - The head of the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI), Achille Variati, on Thursday said the UPI was set to stage "eye-catching protests" unless the government heeds its demands for proper funding and enables it to keep up services. "We raised our voice with the government: no province is able to draft a budget, none is even in line with a 12-month provisional administration. It's a situation of paralysis. Without solutions we are ready for eye-catching gestures". Provincial governments have been progressively defunded after they were officially disbanded, but in fact left in place, three years ago. photo: Variati with President Sergio Mattarella last month

