Quake livestock farmers to get 35 mn by end of Feb

Rome, February 2 - Livestock farms in the areas of central Italy hit by the recent earthquakes will receive around 35 million euros in aid for lost income by the end of February under one of the provisions in a decree approved by the cabinet on Thursday. The measures in the decree proposed by Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina also included the extention of a solidarity fund, greater access to credit for young farmers and simplification for the purchase of mobile farm enclosures by regional governments.