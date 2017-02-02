Speranza says PD must not be 'adventure party'

Rome, February 2 - Roberto Speranza, a senior member of a left-wing minority in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party, on Thursday reiterated his opposition to early elections. PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has said he is in favour of a snap vote. "The country comes first," Speranza said. "The PD must not be transformed into the party of adventure. Let's use the majority in parliament that we have to tackle the great issues on the table, from the reconstruction of the areas hit by the earthquakes to measures against poverty, a revision of the good school reform and of work vouchers".