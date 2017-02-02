EC expected more detailed response - sources (2)

Brussels, February 2 - The European Commission expected a "more detailed" response from Italy to its letter requesting an adjustment in the public finances, sources said on Thursday. On Wednesday Italy said it has already fully respected the EU Stability and Growth Pact with its 2017 budget in reply to a letter asking it for a further 3.4-billion-euro cut to reduce the structural deficit. In the letter, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy's debt level was "satisfactory" and stressed there could be no "self-harming". However, further fiscal moves including higher duties and more recovery of dodged taxes will be put in the economic blueprint, the DEF, by April, he said. There are fears that the lack of a supplementary budget may trigger an infringement procedure. But on Thursday Padoan again ruled that out. Italy would not pass "any extemporary supplementary budget, we are cutting debt in our own interest with a strategy that protects growth" he tweeted. Premier Paolo Gentiloni echoed those sentiments on Thursday. Italy is "not in the infringement procedure and we have always decided to respect the rules and not enter into that procedure, in which there are a very large number of European countries," Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference. "Italy is not part of this group for many reasons linked to the weight of our public debt which forces upon us a policy of structural containment". He added: "I would not describe the so-called procedures for excessive deficit as being placed under administration, while I don't deny the implications". The letter on the 2017 budget sent by Italy to the EU stresses that "Italy respects the rules but without decisions that may have a negative, depressive effect on the economy," Gentiloni said. "It is time, I think all in Europe realise, to accompany growth and therefore take measures in ways and times that allow us to accompany growth and have contrary effects".