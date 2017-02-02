393 inmates monitored on terror grounds - Orlando (2)

Rome
02/02/2017
Rome, February 2 - Italian jails have 393 inmates being monitored on terrorism grounds, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando told the House Thursday. Of these, 175 are at "strong risk of radicalisation", he said, while 46 are in a high-security regime because they are accused of international terrorism. Most of the 393 "dangerous" inmates, he said, were born in Tunisia (115), Morocco (105), and Egypt (27); while 14 were born in Italy, three of them with a foreign surname.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza
di Arcangelo Badolati
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online