393 inmates monitored on terror grounds - Orlando (2)

Rome, February 2 - Italian jails have 393 inmates being monitored on terrorism grounds, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando told the House Thursday. Of these, 175 are at "strong risk of radicalisation", he said, while 46 are in a high-security regime because they are accused of international terrorism. Most of the 393 "dangerous" inmates, he said, were born in Tunisia (115), Morocco (105), and Egypt (27); while 14 were born in Italy, three of them with a foreign surname.