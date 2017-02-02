Rome

393 inmates monitored on terror grounds - Orlando (2)

175 at strong risk of radicalisation, 46 in high security

393 inmates monitored on terror grounds - Orlando (2)

Rome, February 2 - Italian jails have 393 inmates being monitored on terrorism grounds, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando told the House Thursday. Of these, 175 are at "strong risk of radicalisation", he said, while 46 are in a high-security regime because they are accused of international terrorism. Most of the 393 "dangerous" inmates, he said, were born in Tunisia (115), Morocco (105), and Egypt (27); while 14 were born in Italy, three of them with a foreign surname.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Droga e usura, 35 arresti a Cosenza

Droga e usura,
35 arresti a Cosenza

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tir impazzito in centro città

Tir impazzito in centro città

di Salvatore De Maria

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Operazione Mater: i nomi di arrestati e indagati

Fondi UE, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

La 'ndrangheta sui fondi UE
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Arresti alla Regione Calabria, il video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive