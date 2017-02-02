UNICEF-sponsored 'recycled' orchestra to play at Sanremo

Rome, February 2 - The Sanremo Music Festival announced it will host the UNICEF-sponsored "Orchestra Reciclados de Cateura", a 24-member orchestra from an impoverished neighborhood in the capital of Paraguay whose instruments are made completely from discarded materials. The orchestra will perform at this year's 67th edition of the festival to be held February 7-11 at the Ariston Theatre. "The world gives us rubbish, and we transform it into music," said orchestra conductor Fabio Chavez, who leads the musicians aged 10-30 in a diverse repertoire from classical to pop, Beatles to Frank Sinatra, with some heavy metal and soundtracks mixed in. Cateura is an informal settlement situated above a landfill in Asuncion, the capital city of one of the poorest countries in Latin America, where one child in six under age 5 is malnourished. The neighborhood's children build instruments from what they find there - buckets, spoons, metal pipes, rope, cardboard, tin cans, and a variety of other recyclable materials - to make violins, violas, cellos, basses, guitars, flutes, saxophones, trumpets, and percussion instruments. The orchestra has become a symbol for UNICEF, showing how music, culture, and commitment can take children off the streets and give them a chance to change their future. UNICEF also sponsors a program in Paraguay called "Abrazo" (hug) that aims to combat the problem of children working on the street. The organisation has opened 37 centres that provide medical assistance and educational support in order to help families so that their children don't have to work. "Like the children of Cateura, many other children have a dream, and to make it happen they need opportunities," said UNICEF Italy spokesperson Andrea Iacomini. "We promote music, dance, and song to ensure that children have not only the right to survival, health, and education, but also the opportunity to dream and build a better future, despite poverty, war, and hunger," he said. "For example in Lebanon, which hosts more than a million Syrian refugees, UNICEF supports the 'Hoops Club' project to allow the most vulnerable children the chance to study, play sports, practice music and singing - all of which are important activities to alleviate the difficulty of their condition as refugees".