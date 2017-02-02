M5S slam electoral law decision, FI hail it

Rome, February 2 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday slammed a parliamentary committee chief's decision to await the explanation of the recent Constitutional Court ruling on the Italicum law before tabling debate on a new electoral law. The M5S accused the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for allegedly "playing for time". Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, on the other hand, hailed the "wisdom" of the decision. The top court struck down the run-off in the Italicum but retained its winner's bonus for anyone getting 40%, as well as its blocked lists. photo: M5S leader Beppe Grillo