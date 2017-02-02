Turin

Ferrari net profit up 38% in 2016 (2)

Industrial debt down to 653 mn

Turin, February 2 - Ferrari posted net profit of 400 million euros in 2016, 38% up on 2015, while adjusted net profit was up 37.1% to 425 million euros, the glamour sportscar maker said Thursday. Ferrari ended 2016 with a net industrial debt down to 653 million euros, from 797 at the end of 2015, the carmaker said. Ferrari generated net earnings of 3.1 billion euros in 2016, 8.8% up on 2015, the carmaker said. Total deliveries reached 8,014 units, 350 units or 4.6% up. Ferrari sees 2017 earnings at more than 3.3 billion euros, an adjusted EBITDA of more than 950 million euros, net industrial debt at 500 million euros, including distributing to shareholders a hefty dividend.

